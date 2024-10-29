"You Can Do More Together" with Jared Mast and Mel Klausner | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Jared Mast, Executive Director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership, about his main roles in the organization and the collaboration between a director and advisory board. He also shares the excitement of seeing Easton's resurgence and talks about one of the city's biggest events: Bacon Fest!

Then, Laurie welcomes Mel Klausner, an active volunteer in the local theatre community, to talk about how she found her love for theatre and why she continues to be involved today. She shares why theatre games can benefit people of all ages and backgrounds, and how theatre can teach you how to be a better human being.

(Original air-date: 10/28/24)

