"I'm One Small Cog in a Great Community" with Tim Burke and Lina Barbieri | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks first with Tim Burke, Executive Director of Phantoms Charities, about the programs the team offers to the community that not many people know about. Tim also discusses his journey to working in the nonprofit sector, the ability to use skills while volunteering that you don't get to use at work, and causes he'd love to get involved in.

Then, Laurie sits down with Lina Barbieri, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Miller-Keystone Blood Center, to talk about her love for her job and how it blends into her everyday life. Lina shares her inspiration to do the work that she does, the impact of giving to Miller-Keystone, and the kindness she sees in the Lehigh Valley.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/26/24)