"Service Doesn't Just Look One Way" with Lindsay Watson, Wenda Boyer, and David Yanoshik | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined first by Lindsay Watson, a small business owner and active community volunteer, to talk about her love for giving back to the community that was built from a young age. She talks about the importance of putting a cap on the number of organizations you volunteer with, and the idea that it's okay to be the first one like you in a role, as long as it doesn't stay that way.

Then, Laurie talks with Wenda Boyer and David Yanoshik of the nonprofit Equi-librium about the organization's goal of healing through horses. They discuss their annual polo fundraiser event, what visitors can expect, and why it's so unique. They also discuss the balance of education and fun.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/29/24)