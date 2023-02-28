© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CloserLook3k.png
A Closer Look

‘To Do Well, You Need to Do Good’: Pinebrook’s Kathy Trimble and Community Leader David Yanoshik | a Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
IMG_0883.JPG

Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Kathy Trimble, Vice President of Mission Advancement at Pinebrook Family Answers. Together they talk about Pinebrook's mission of helping children and families stay safe, healthy, and self-sufficient, as well as Kathy's family history of volunteerism and service,

Then, Laurie speaks with community leader David Yanoshik, who has given his time to a number of organizations over the years - from the United Way and Civic Theatre, to the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, Dream Come True, and more. David talk about the spirit of volunteerism in the Lehigh Valley, personal mentors and memories, and how "in order to do well, you need to do good."

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/27/23)

Tags
A Closer Look Pinebrook Family AnswersLehigh County SHIFT Programfoster carevolunteerismnonprofitsA Closer Look
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content