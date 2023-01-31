Valley Youth House's Tom Harrington and GSEP's Marlene Beers | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett begins by sitting down with Tom Harrington, Executive Director at Valley Youth House to talk about the nonprofit's history of supporting youth, the upcoming "Setting the Stage" event on Feb. 4, Project Silk, and Tom's inspiration behind his work.

Then, Laurie welcomes Marlene Beers, vice president and controller of PPL Corporation and chair of the Take the Lead event committee with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. They talk about the Take the Lead event, which honors women leaders who are positive role models, as we as about Marlene's involvement with the Girl Scouts, cookie sales, volunteer opportunities and more.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/30/23)