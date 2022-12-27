© 2022
A Closer Look

A Quarter Century with the Chamber: The Journey of Tony Iannelli | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published December 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST
On the final episode of A Closer Look for the year, Laurie Hackett welcomes Tony Iannelli, President and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Together, they celebrate Tony's 25th anniversary with the GLVCC and talk about not only what the Chamber is, and what it does in communities across the Lehigh Valley, but also about Tony's family, his life journey, motivations, accomplishments - and his interest in singing.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/26/22)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
