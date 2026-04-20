Navigating Mental Health Services with Richard Orlemann | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Richard Orlemann of Lehigh County Integrated Services. They highlight some of the people, organizations, and events that are working to support mental health, reduce stigma, and show people they're not alone.

This episode features the voices of:



Lori VanDoren — Vice President of Programs at Pinebrook Family Answers

Mary McGonigle — Director of Lehigh County Integrated Services

Scott Kiefer — Executive Director and Founder of Recovery Partnership

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/20/26)

