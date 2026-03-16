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The Well-Being Report

"Building Sustainability Over Dependency" with Erin Ludwig | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
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On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, sit down with Erin Ludwig, Executive Director of Community Engagement with Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health.

The group explores the importance of building trust between health networks and the community and the responsibility that comes with the title of anchor institution. Erin shares efforts to maintain local dedication through their combination with Jefferson Health and how LVHN decides where to be involved in the community.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/16/26)

Tags
The Well-Being Report Erin LudwigLehigh Valley Health NetworkJefferson Health Networkcommunity involvementPublic health
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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