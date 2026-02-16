© 2026
The Well-Being Report

"The Group Heals the Group" with Richard Orlemann and Missy Wise | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published February 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
Lehigh Valley Health Network

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, are joined by Dick Orlemann and Missy Wise, two trainees from cohort 1 of Leonard Parker Pool's ICT method.

The group discusses the community-based approach that centers lived experience, shared wisdom, and collective healing, and how it succeeds in bringing community members together and forming stronger bonds and understandings.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/16/26)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
