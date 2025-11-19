Community in Action: Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Mark Rittle, Executive Director of New Bethany Inc., Samantha Plotino, Vice President & Executive Director of the Provident Bank Foundation, and Matthew Bari, Vice President of Marketing & Entertainment at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The group talks about their involvement in this year's Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive, which will benefit around 2,000 local families in need this Thanksgiving.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/19/25)

