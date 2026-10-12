An Honest Look at Entrepreneurship with Eva Di Orio and John Mortensen | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Eva Di Orio and John Mortensen, owners of the Soft Machine Gallery, to explore their personal journeys to the Lehigh Valley and to opening their dream art gallery — from its first iteration to its current form.

Eva and John share a behind-the-scenes look at creating a dedicated arts space in Allentown, both the joys and the struggles, and talk about what balancing work, life, and family looks like when you're living in the same place you work. Plus, the beautiful connections that they've found in the local arts community.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 10/12/26)

