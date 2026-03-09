© 2026
Young Valley Leaders

"We Were There to Go All In" with Paul Hodges | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Paul Hodges, CEO of SolTech, a leading decorative grow light design company and manufacturer based in Bethlehem. Paul shares why he and his business partners picked the Lehigh Valley to live and work and why the city of Bethlehem and its community speaks to him.

Paul reflects on leaving his stable job to pursue SolTech and the tough period of time before the company took off, emphasizing the faith in himself and the company that keeps him going.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 3/9/26)

Young Valley Leaders Paul HodgesSolTechfaithBethlehemBusiness
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
