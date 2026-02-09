"Unique Perspectives Complement Each Other" with Sarah Clark | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by Sarah Clark, owner of Kudu Creative, to explore her journey to the Lehigh Valley and her role in rebranding the city of Easton into a revitalized hub of arts, culture, and retail.

Sarah shares her view as a one-time outsider of the unique perspectives and identities that make the entire Lehigh Valley one complementary region, as well as the growth she's seen in population and job opportunities, and some of her upcoming and most satisfactory design work.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

