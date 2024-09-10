"The Mission Is Close to You for a Reason" with Clarice Doup | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's young leader believes in showing care for those who have proved their resiliency.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Clarice Doup, founder and Executive Director of MIRA, an organization supporting immigrants through their transition to the Lehigh Valley, and Support Counselor at Cay Galgon Life House, a female founded and powered nonprofit that supports in-need mothers and their babies. She talks about her journey into the nonprofit world and what inspires her to support marginalized members of our community like immigrants.

Clarice also gives a glimpse into the resilience of many of the immigrants she works with, talks about her efforts to balance work and life, and shares her belief that finding a mission you love could lead you to make big changes and become a community leader.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

