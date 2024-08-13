"We're All There to Do the People's Work" with Josh Siegel | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's guest believes it's an exciting time to be a young leader in the Lehigh Valley.

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes State Representative Josh Siegel to talk about getting into public service at an early age and ignoring the belief that you can be too young for a role. He discusses his journey to the State House of Representatives, the importance of government working to improve the local community, and his current priorities.

Josh also talks about the value of compromise in a space like state government, and shares his belief that it's each generation's duty to leave the community a bit better than they found it.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 8/12/24)