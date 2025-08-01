© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
You Bet Your Garden

Preventing Poison Ivy Reactions: Part 2 (Or Maybe 3) | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
angelsover
/
Pixabay

On this episode, Mike McGrath wraps up the tale of a retired telephone company worker who found a mysterious liquid that prevents poison ivy reactions. Plus, a look at what it's like when Mike is the one being interviewed, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/1/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
