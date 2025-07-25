The Wonderful World of Wineberries | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath reveals the delicious bright red berries that are growing all around you without you even realizing. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/25/25)