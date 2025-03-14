© 2025
You Bet Your Garden

The Many Faces of Mushroom Soil | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
On this episode, Mike McGrath explains what mushroom soil is, the different types, and how to determine if any of them are the right fit for your garden. Plus, tips for keeping dastardly deer out of your garden, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/14/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
