© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Bet Your Garden

It's Time to Start Removing Winter Mulch | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published March 7, 2025 at 10:28 PM EST
RDNE Stock Project
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath reminds you to get to work on removing that mulch you used to protect your beds over the winter, and explains the proper way to do so. Plus, a deeper look at hydroponics, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/7/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden hydroponicsGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content