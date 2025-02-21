© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Bet Your Garden

The Best Flowers for Cutting | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:56 PM EST
Lisa Fotios
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath shares some recommendations for the best flowers to grow in your garden, then bring indoors to brighten up your home. Plus, your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/21/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content