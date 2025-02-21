The Best Flowers for Cutting | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath shares some recommendations for the best flowers to grow in your garden, then bring indoors to brighten up your home. Plus, your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/21/25)