How to Start Your Own Seeds - If You Dare! | You Bet Your Garden

You Bet Your Garden

How to Start Your Own Seeds - If You Dare!

By Mike McGrath
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:50 PM EST
On this episode, Mike McGrath explains how to grow your own seeds, and shares how much more difficult it is than keeping normal plants alive outdoors. Plus, an interview with the authors of Silvohorticulture, a book that teaches you how to incorporate trees into your garden, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/14/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
