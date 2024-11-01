© 2024
You Bet Your Garden

Trapping Stink Bugs By the Box | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published November 1, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
Mizuno K
/
Pexels

Mike McGrath explains how you can take care of dinner and those pesky stink bugs sneaking their way inside with just a pizza delivery! Plus, your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/1/24)

You Bet Your Garden stink bugsGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
