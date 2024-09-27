© 2024
You Bet Your Garden

Helping Pepper Plants Thrive Over Winter | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
Mark Stebnicki
/
Pexels

On this thrilling episode of You Bet Your Garden, Mike McGrath explains how to safely move your pepper plants indoors to keep them alive during the winter. Plus your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/27/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
