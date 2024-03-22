"I'm Not My Prosthetic": Understanding Yourself with Herman Abuchowski | YANA LV

On the debut episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya introduce the overarching idea of the show — you are not alone.

They talk with Herman Abuchowski about his journey to understand himself while living with a prosthetic foot. He discusses the process of getting and improving prosthetics since childhood, his involvement in martial arts, and the road to understanding that he's no different than anybody else.

Along with these topics and many others, Herman emphasizes the idea that mental health is not always visible.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.