"I'm Not My Prosthetic": Understanding Yourself with Herman Abuchowski | YANA LV

By Brannagh Breslin,
Diya Sharma
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT

On the debut episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya introduce the overarching idea of the show — you are not alone.

They talk with Herman Abuchowski about his journey to understand himself while living with a prosthetic foot. He discusses the process of getting and improving prosthetics since childhood, his involvement in martial arts, and the road to understanding that he's no different than anybody else.

Along with these topics and many others, Herman emphasizes the idea that mental health is not always visible.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
