© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioSessions.png
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Bren

Published August 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
Bren plays the guitar in front of a microphone.
Bren performing live at WDIY.

Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter Bren joins WDIY's Shamus McGroggan in the WDIY studios for an interview and live performance ahead of her 2022 Musikfest sets. They discuss Bren's beginnings in music, growing up as a fan of Van Halen, her experience with Musikfest, and more.

Songs performed:

"Prom Dress"
"Nothing to Me"
"Deceiver"

Bren had already performed a set earlier in the day when this session aired. She will still be performing at Musikfest on Thursday, August 11th at both 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square. More information is available at the Musikfest website.

(Original air-date: 8/11/2022)

Tags

WDIY Studio Sessions BrenMusikfestBethlehemInterviewLive
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan
Related Content