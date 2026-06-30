"Watching Ideas Come to Life" with Ryan Griffiths | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Ryan Griffiths, Recreation Manager for the Upper Macungie Township Community Lifestyle Center—a massive, soon-to-be-finished facility with impressive amenities including indoor and outdoor fields, rentable community rooms, a cafe, and much more.

Ryan discusses how the project was born and shaped by the needs of the local community and emphasizes their goal of filling as many local needs as possible, including through a healthcare partnership with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 6/30/26)

