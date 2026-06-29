Mental Health Close to Home with NAMI LV's Ian Panyko | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell welcomes Ian Panyko, Executive Director of NAMI LV, to talk about his recent entrance to the position and the personal experiences that drew him to work in mental health.

Ian talks about NAMI LV's vision to reach a broader portion of the community and the barriers that currently exist regionally and nationwide to mental health care. Plus, misconceptions around mental illness and the importance of supporting both those struggling and their loved ones.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 6/29/26)

