© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Valley Voices

SNAP Changes to Know with North Penn Legal Services and the United Way | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Lori Molloy of North Penn Legal Services and Erin Connelly and Lizbeth Espiritusanto-Marte of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to examine the changes in requirements to qualify for SNAP benefits. Information is provided in both English and Spanish.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 12/30/25)

Tags
Valley Voices Lori MolloyErin ConnellyLizbeth Espiritusanto-MarteNorth Penn Legal ServicesUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleySNAP
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content