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Twenties Toolbox

Navigating the Basics of the Law with Catherine Kollet | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:10 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with Assistant District Attorney Catherine Kollet about some basic legal issues young adults should be aware of, from leases to employment contracts to student loans.

Catherine dives into some of the issues young people may not think could affect them, including the impacts of social media posts and the considerations that should be made when launching a small business or freelance work. Plus, a few things she hopes 20-somethings take away about the law and their careers.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/22/26)

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Twenties Toolbox Catherine Kolletlegal systemEmploymentLeasingRelationships
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
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