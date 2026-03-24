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Twenties Toolbox

Creating a Business with Kimberly Meckwood | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:58 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with Kimberly Meckwood, inventor of Click & Carry, a product that provides an easier way to carry more bags at once. Kimberly shares the spark behind the product and the process of starting her own business while working a full-time job.

They explore what it looks like to build something that has meaning to you and how that passion can keep you motivated, and share advice for young people looking to follow an entrepreneurial path.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 3/24/26)

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Twenties Toolbox Kimberly MeckwoodClick & CarryentrepreneurshipBusiness
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
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