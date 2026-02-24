Building Positive Workplace Relationships with Jack Strain | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield sits down with Professor Jack Strain from the University of Scranton to explore what healthy workplace communication and relationships look like, and how to foster it as a young adult just beginning a career.

Jack talks about the uncertainty he's seeing from young adults and the struggle to adapt to the differences in what accountability looks like. They explore the importance of first impressions, building workplace relationships with coworkers who are very different than you, and how to address work conflicts.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 2/24/26)

