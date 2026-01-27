What "Food Is Medicine" Really Means with Dr. Meagan Grega | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield welcomes Dr. Meagan Grega, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Kellyn Foundation, to explore how the things you eat impact how you feel. They discuss why food is one of the first things people look to improve, and why we get used to our current lifestyles.

Meagan shares how her own journey shaped how she thinks of health and lifestyle medicine, what Kellyn Foundation does to improve healthy food access, and how little steps can get you where you want to be.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 1/27/26)

