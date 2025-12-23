© 2025
Twenties Toolbox

"Goals Are Not Static" with Andrew D'Angelo | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with Andrew D'Angelo, Executive Director of the Center for Humanistic Change, about what healthy habits really look like for young adults. Andrew debunks the myth that everyone else has everything figured out.

They talk about setting New Year's resolutions that you can actually stick to, staying motivated when progress feels slow, and the importance of giving yourself and others grace.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 12/23/25)

Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
