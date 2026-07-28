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Trailblazers

Building Greatness with Ben Franklin Technology Partners' Wayne Barz | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Wayne Barz, Chief Investment Officer at Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern PA, to discuss the gape the organization fills and explore why the process of starting a business is the same but the outcome is different.

Wayne talks about some of the well-known companies that perfectly highlight what Ben Franklin Technology Partners can do. He also shares what they're actually betting on when investing in a company and the hard truth every entrepreneur needs to learn.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/28/26)

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Trailblazers Wayne BarzBen Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern PennsylvaniaInvestingentrepreneurshipLeadership
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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