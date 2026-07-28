Building Greatness with Ben Franklin Technology Partners' Wayne Barz | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Wayne Barz, Chief Investment Officer at Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern PA, to discuss the gape the organization fills and explore why the process of starting a business is the same but the outcome is different.

Wayne talks about some of the well-known companies that perfectly highlight what Ben Franklin Technology Partners can do. He also shares what they're actually betting on when investing in a company and the hard truth every entrepreneur needs to learn.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/28/26)

