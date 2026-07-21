"Be Open to Change, Question Everything" with Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers' Frances Brunelle | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Frances Brunelle, founder and President of Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, to talk about the moments that defined her career and showed her the path she was really supposed to follow.

Frances discusses the value of firms like hers and explains why manufacturing is so vital to our country's future. They explore business growth, integrity, and faith—elements that have shaped how Frances runs her organization.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/21/26)

