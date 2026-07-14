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Trailblazers

"The Power of Walking Alongside" with Workforce Board's Cathy Rychalsky | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 14, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Cathy Rychalsky, Executive Director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, to explore what sparked her passion for workforce development and, more specifically, a role that's people-facing and community-centered.

Cathy shares what drew her to this region and role after developing programs in Lancaster and statewide, discusses the process of taking over after a predecessor like hers, and the defining moments in her leadership journey.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/14/26)

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Trailblazers Cathy RychalskyWorkforce Board Lehigh Valleyworkforce developmentEconomic growth
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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