"The Power of Walking Alongside" with Workforce Board's Cathy Rychalsky | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Cathy Rychalsky, Executive Director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, to explore what sparked her passion for workforce development and, more specifically, a role that's people-facing and community-centered.

Cathy shares what drew her to this region and role after developing programs in Lancaster and statewide, discusses the process of taking over after a predecessor like hers, and the defining moments in her leadership journey.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/14/26)

