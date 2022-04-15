Kevin Dellicker and the 2022 Congressional Primary Race | The Jennings Report

In preparation for the May primary season, Alan Jennings hosts Kevin Dellicker, a Republican candidate looking to challenge incumbent Representative Susan Wild (D) of Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn 7th Congressional District.

After numerous attempts to host his primary opponent, Lisa Scheller, she declined an equal time forum for listeners of the Lehigh Valley to better understand the candidates running to represent them - and the interests of the greater Lehigh Valley community - in Washington D.C.

(Original air-date: 4/14/22)