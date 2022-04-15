© 2022
The Jennings Report

Kevin Dellicker and the 2022 Congressional Primary Race | The Jennings Report

Published April 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
Dellicker.jpg
Contributed photo

In preparation for the May primary season, Alan Jennings hosts Kevin Dellicker, a Republican candidate looking to challenge incumbent Representative Susan Wild (D) of Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn 7th Congressional District.

After numerous attempts to host his primary opponent, Lisa Scheller, she declined an equal time forum for listeners of the Lehigh Valley to better understand the candidates running to represent them - and the interests of the greater Lehigh Valley community - in Washington D.C.

(Original air-date: 4/14/22)

Tags

The Jennings Report Kevin DellickerPrimary Electionsrepublican2022 elections7th Congressional DistrictCongresselectionLisa SchellercandidatesSusan Wild
Alan Jennings
Alan Jennings is the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. He hosts a monthly edition of Lehigh Valley Discourse focused on politics.
See stories by Alan Jennings
