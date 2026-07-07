"Happy Guests, Happy Staff" with Nicholas Vogel | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Nicholas Vogel, Head of Culinary Operations at the Renaissance Hotel and The Dime restaurant, to explore the work of overseeing a full-service hotel dining operation.

Nick talks about the hotel's renovation and relaunch and his elevated menu philosophy, while giving listeners an inside look at how The Dime handles the energy of Downtown Allentown's busy event calendar.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/6/26)

