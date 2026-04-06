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The Inside Dish

A Rice First Philosophy with Matthew Reinhard | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published April 6, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Matthew Reinhard, owner of The Other Fish, a Japanese and sushi restaurant that's been a fixture of Bethlehem's East Broad Street for 17 years. Matt shares the story of his stumble into the restaurant industry at 17 and how his love for Anthony Bourdain guided him into the kitchen.

Matthew talks about the clean, simple flavors and ingredients that make Japanese cuisine unique and how The Other Fish balances traditional sushi with Americanized creations, along with how the entire process boils down to the rice.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/6/26)

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The Inside Dish Matthew ReinhardThe Other FishJapanese foodBethlehem
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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