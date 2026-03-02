© 2026
The Inside Dish

Food You'll Remember with Maria Manakos and Melissa Zannakis | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:39 PM EST

On this episode, Shane McGee welcomes Maria Manakos and Melissa Zannakis, co-owners of Yianni's Taverna and Meli European Taverna, to explore their authentic cuisine that offers memories of Mediterranean classics.

Maria and Melissa discuss the origins of the businesses, share their love for what they do, and explain how the two restaurants come together in their work.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/2/26)

Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
