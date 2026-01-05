Just Heat and Serve with Mike Slaski | The Inside Dish

© 2026
By Shane McGee
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Mike Slaski, co-founder of HOEM Kitchen, a Lehigh Valley meal delivery service dedicated to providing high quality meals that can be quickly heated up and served at home.

Mike shares the story behind the business and his and his longtime friend and business partner, their menu of meal options, and more about its operation style and methods.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/5/26)

Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
