The Inside Dish

"We Grow Lives" with Kathleen Fields | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:34 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Kathleen Fields of Flint Hill Farm, a multifaceted agricultural education facility in Coopersburg. Kathleen shares some of the land's history and the types of agriculture they pursue.

They also explore Flint Hill Farm's educational programming and how it opens the eyes of young people to the sources of their food.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/1/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish Kathleen FieldsFlint Hill FarmCoopersburgagricultureEducation
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
