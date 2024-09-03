© 2024
The Inside Dish

"Passion Drives Our Team Forward" with Orwa Makhoul | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Orwa Makhoul, owner of Alibi Bar and Lounge in Bethlehem, to talk about the restaurant's sophisticated space and even more sophisticated menu. Orwa talks about his mission to bring the feeling of a big-city restaurant and bar to the Lehigh Valley.

Mike and Orwa also share some of the menu items guests can expect, including small plates with unique flavor profiles and signature cocktails.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/2/24)

The Inside Dish Alibi Bar and LoungeOrwa MakhoulCocktailssmall platesBethlehem
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
