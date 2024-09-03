"Passion Drives Our Team Forward" with Orwa Makhoul | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Orwa Makhoul, owner of Alibi Bar and Lounge in Bethlehem, to talk about the restaurant's sophisticated space and even more sophisticated menu. Orwa talks about his mission to bring the feeling of a big-city restaurant and bar to the Lehigh Valley.

Mike and Orwa also share some of the menu items guests can expect, including small plates with unique flavor profiles and signature cocktails.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/2/24)