Providing a Taste of Africa: Nkasso's Adama Coulibaly and Habiba Diaby | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Adama Coulibaly and Habiba Diaby from Nkasso, an African restaurant in Allentown. They talk about how the pair came to start a restaurant, Habiba's memories of her mother and grandmother's food, some of their notable dishes and drinks like fufu, maliba, and bissap, the meaning of "Nkasso," and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)