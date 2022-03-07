© 2022
The Inside Dish

Getting Spicy with Easton Salsa Company's Art Skrzenski | The Inside Dish

Published March 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST
Michael Drabenstott gets spicy as he welcomes Art Skrzenski, founder and owner of the Easton Salsa Company who explains the mysticism surrounding southwest food origins, as well as the art of creating fresh, local salsa and hot sauce recipes available at a variety of Lehigh Valley restaurants and markets.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
