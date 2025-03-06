Finding an Alternative Fuel Source: The Work of Arya Gurumukhi | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood is joined by Arya Gurumukhi, a 15-year-old scientist from Texas whose work to create Bionic Leaf technology seeks to combat climate change and energy insecurity. She discusses how severe winter storms and resulting power outages inspired the project, and the comparison of her fuel source to gasoline and diesel.

Arya talks about about the 15 communities in South Sudan that are currently using the technology, how she began the process of providing it to them, and feedback she's received so far from implementation. She also discusses other scientific projects and interests she's involved in and shares advice for other young scientists looking to pursue a major project.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/6/25)