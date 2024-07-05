© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Teen Scientist

"It Took a Lot of Fine Tuning": Analyzing Cancerous Tissue with Sophie Chen | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
Chris Ayers Photography
/
Society for Science

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Sophie Chen, a teen from Louisiana who created a machine learning model to more accurately and quickly analyze and identify cancerous tissue during surgery. Using the robust model, surgeons can more easily determine if a tumor is fully removed in order to limit the risk of recurrence and metastasis.

Sophie talks about the process of creating the model and the process of finding mentors, as well as her involvement in science fairs and the benefit of being able to research a wide range of topics.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/4/24)

Tags
Teen Scientist Sophie Chencancertissue analysisSTEMsurgery
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
Related Content