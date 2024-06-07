Unconscious Indicators: Channeling Grief Into Research with Saachi Sharma | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra sits down with Saachi Sharma, a high school senior from the Seattle area who conducted clinical research to find a more accurate way of diagnosing depression. She talks about the research process and methodology that draws from and questions a commonly-used diagnosis strategy.

Saachi talks more in depth about growing up with a love for math and science, participating in the research because she was truly passionate about the topic, and how reaching out to professional mentors has enabled her to apply her work to communities beyond what she knows.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/6/24)