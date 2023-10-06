A Simplistic Approach to Big Problems: Healthcare Accessibility with Pavi Dhiman | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna talks with 16-year-old Pavi Dhiman about how her interest in science and her drive to solve world issues began at a young age. They discuss healthcare accessibility, AI assistance in medicine, and new technologies that could be groundbreaking in the medical field worldwide.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/23)

