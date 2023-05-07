© 2023
Teen Money Matters

The Importance of Taxes with Antony Tomy and Dr. Luis Brunstein | Teen Money Matters

By Sanika Kothari,
Jayaditya Kothari
Published May 7, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT
TMM5-4.jpg

This month's episode of Teen Money Matters is all about taxes. Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari begin the conversation by welcoming Parkland High School junior Antony Tomy to talk about his knowledge of taxes and their social benefits, how money has affected his life, and whether high school students should work and pay taxes.

Then, Sanika and Jay speak with Dr. Luis Brunstein, professor of economics at Lehigh University about the U.S. tax system and its workings, how tax money could be better applied to achieve better results, the recent banking crises, and more.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/4/23)

Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a senior at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
See stories by Sanika Kothari
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is a sophomore at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
See stories by Jayaditya Kothari
